Hey friend! Rev up for Ride Times May Deals Get You May Wheels Event! This May, were all about direct benefits with thrilling opportunities on the road ahead. Leveraging our reputation for exceptional service, were capitalizing on the spirit of spring renewal. Our May Deals Get You May Wheels Event is centered around propelling you into the perfect vehicle for the season. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our carefully selected inventory of 80-120 high-quality vehicles. With the majority priced under $30,000, finding your dream car is guaranteed to feel like a victory lap. May-Exclusive Offers: Weve fine-tuned our prices to offer you the best deals, making your dream of owning that ideal car a reality. Financing Made Simple: Take advantage of our flexible financing options, including an attractive No Payments For 90 Days offer (on approved credit). With some of the most competitive rates around, getting into your new car is easier than ever. Dependability You Can Trust: Each vehicle in our lineup has passed a comprehensive safety inspection and comes with a detailed CarFax report, ensuring your new start is built on a solid foundation. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, were committed to maintaining your car, saving you money over time. Connect Your Way: Ready to move forward? You can text us at 204-400-1965, check out our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person for a firsthand experience, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. Were here to help you find your next car effortlessly. A Time for New Beginnings: The May Deals Get You May Wheels Event isnt just a promotionits your gateway to summer. Lets make this May one for the books with deals that put you behind the wheel. Join us for the May Deals Get You May Wheels Event and shift into higher gear this season! All The Best, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080)

2021 Jeep Wrangler

94,307 KM

Details Description

$43,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

94,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEN3MW551880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23389
  • Mileage 94,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2021 Jeep Wrangler