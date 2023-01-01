2021 Kia Seltos

Listing ID: 9581404 Stock #: F4XFK9 VIN: KNDETCA23M7113579
Exterior Colour
Gravity Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Mileage
48,605 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L T-GDI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
UVO Intelligence Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, navigation, wireless cell phone charger and Bose premium sound system
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
