Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Seltos

48,605 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

SX

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 9581404
  2. 9581404
  3. 9581404
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,605KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581404
  • Stock #: F4XFK9
  • VIN: KNDETCA23M7113579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 48,605 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.643 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L T-GDI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
GVWR: 4,245 lbs
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 235/45R18
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
UVO Intelligence Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, navigation, wireless cell phone charger and Bose premium sound system
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen
USB charger and media input port
wireless cell phone charger and Bose premium sound system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2015 Lexus ES 350 Te...
 41,615 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS H...
 68,788 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2022 Lexus NX350 Ult...
 5,319 KM
$56,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory