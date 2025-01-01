Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Heated Seats & Steering | Car Play, Android Auto | Meridian Sound System Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 SE. With its sophisticated design and advanced features, this SUV is perfect for urban adventures and weekend getaways. - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced performance and stability - Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Premium Meridian Sound System for an immersive audio experience - 3D Surround Camera System for effortless parking and maneuvering - Blind Spot Assist for added safety on the road - Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility Discover the Range Rover Evoque difference today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore our flexible financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Evoque

60,602 KM

Details Description Features

$37,342

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Land Rover Evoque

P250 SE

Watch This Vehicle
12173959

2021 Land Rover Evoque

P250 SE

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$37,342

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,602KM
VIN SALZP2FX8MH152840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5XUKW
  • Mileage 60,602 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Heated Seats & Steering | Car Play, Android Auto | Meridian Sound System
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 SE. With its sophisticated design and advanced features, this SUV is perfect for urban adventures and weekend getaways.

- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced performance and stability
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Premium Meridian Sound System for an immersive audio experience
- 3D Surround Camera System for effortless parking and maneuvering
- Blind Spot Assist for added safety on the road
- Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility

Discover the Range Rover Evoque difference today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore our flexible financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.


Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2017 Jaguar XF Prestige 35t SOLD! Great Buy! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Jaguar XF Prestige 35t SOLD! Great Buy! 49,647 KM $26,996 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid | Something Special Here for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid | Something Special Here 39,446 KM $84,444 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jaguar E-Type P250 SE | Apple Car Play | Pan Roof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jaguar E-Type P250 SE | Apple Car Play | Pan Roof 54,823 KM $34,884 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,342

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Evoque