$37,342+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque
P250 SE
2021 Land Rover Evoque
P250 SE
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$37,342
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5XUKW
- Mileage 60,602 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Heated Seats & Steering | Car Play, Android Auto | Meridian Sound System
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 SE. With its sophisticated design and advanced features, this SUV is perfect for urban adventures and weekend getaways.
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced performance and stability
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Premium Meridian Sound System for an immersive audio experience
- 3D Surround Camera System for effortless parking and maneuvering
- Blind Spot Assist for added safety on the road
- Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility
Discover the Range Rover Evoque difference today. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore our flexible financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030