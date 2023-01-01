Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Vehicle! Low Mileage! Key Features - Apple Carplay/Android Auto - Backup Camera - Blind Spot - Lane Departure Warning - Push Button Start - Bluetooth - Auto Headlamp And more! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2021 Nissan Kicks

24,125 KM

Details Description Features

$26,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Kicks

S Carplay | Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Kicks

S Carplay | Blind Spot

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 10736594
  2. 10736594
  3. 10736594
  4. 10736594
  5. 10736594
  6. 10736594
  7. 10736594
  8. 10736594
  9. 10736594
  10. 10736594
  11. 10736594
  12. 10736594
  13. 10736594
  14. 10736594
  15. 10736594
  16. 10736594
  17. 10736594
  18. 10736594
  19. 10736594
  20. 10736594
  21. 10736594
  22. 10736594
  23. 10736594
  24. 10736594
  25. 10736594
  26. 10736594
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,580

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,125KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5BV9ML499973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5A5KV
  • Mileage 24,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle!
Low Mileage!
Key Features

- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot
- Lane Departure Warning
- Push Button Start
- Bluetooth
- Auto Headlamp

And more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
3.927 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,625 kgs (3,583 lbs)
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: 16"
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Siri Eyes Free
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
7" colour touchscreen
audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches and 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Pilot EX 87,582 KM $36,377 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Honda CR-V LX 88,213 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Like New | Demo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Like New | Demo 1,667 KM $40,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,580

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks