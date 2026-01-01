Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2021 Nissan Kicks

34,150 KM

Details Description Features

$21,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
14535192

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR PREMIUM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Sale

$21,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
34,150KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV3ML508499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic/Super Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7R4VF
  • Mileage 34,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
audio
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Siri Eyes Free
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
8" colour touchscreen
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
Bluetooth steering wheel switches and 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2022 Nissan Frontier SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Frontier SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KMS 36,854 KM $40,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM 11,053 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM 65,453 KM $21,492 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2021 Nissan Kicks