2021 RAM 1500

12,249 KM

Details

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express* 4x4/Crew/6 Seater/V6/Only 12,249 km

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express* 4x4/Crew/6 Seater/V6/Only 12,249 km

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8719316
  • Stock #: 25557
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KG0MG615849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25557
  • Mileage 12,249 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * 4x4, CREW CAB, V6 ENGINE, 6 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see the STRONG, COMFORTABLE & EFFICIENT 2021 RAM Express Crew. Well equipped with 4x4, CREW CAB, V6 ENGINE, 6 SEATER, SXM, REVERSE CAMERA, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

