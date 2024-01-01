Menu
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564

2021 Subaru ASCENT

53,878 KM

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru ASCENT

Touring w/Capt Ch

2021 Subaru ASCENT

Touring w/Capt Ch

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

53,878KM
Used
VIN 4S4WMAGD2M3439357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
73.1 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer w/Turbo -inc: Horizontally opposed w/direct injection,
GVWR: 2,721 kgs (5,999 lbs)
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual modes, transmission shift lock, X-MODE and electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 245/60R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Machined 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: curved design

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Transmission shift lock
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
normal and manual modes
X-MODE and electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Subaru ASCENT