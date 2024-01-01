$42,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Dual Motor|Premium Interior/0 Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$42,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,711 KM
Vehicle Description
QUALIFIES FOR $2500 REBATE! The Manitoba Electric Vehicle Rebate Program provides rebates of $2,500 on the purchase of pre-owned electric vehicles.
LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR AWD| AUTOPILOT, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEAT PUMP, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM, NO ACCIDENTS!
If you haven't heard all brand NEW Tesla's as of 2022 DO NOT include the charging cable/adapter etc.
Our TESLAs ALWAYS INCLUDE The original accessories!!: (Original Tesla Mobile Charging Cable w/adapter. 2 Original Keys/Cards, USB Stick and 120v/240v Connectors) so these added expenses are never costing our customers!
Vehicle Features
