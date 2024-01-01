Menu
QUALIFIES FOR $2500 REBATE! The Manitoba Electric Vehicle Rebate Program provides rebates of $2,500 on the purchase of pre-owned electric vehicles. LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR AWD| AUTOPILOT, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEAT PUMP, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM, NO ACCIDENTS! If you havent heard all brand NEW Teslas as of 2022 DO NOT include the charging cable/adapter etc. Our TESLAs ALWAYS INCLUDE The original accessories!!: (Original Tesla Mobile Charging Cable w/adapter. 2 Original Keys/Cards, USB Stick and 120v/240v Connectors) so these added expenses are never costing our customers!

2021 Tesla Model 3

70,711 KM

$42,991

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

70,711KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB9MF054967

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,711 KM

QUALIFIES FOR $2500 REBATE! The Manitoba Electric Vehicle Rebate Program provides rebates of $2,500 on the purchase of pre-owned electric vehicles.

LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR AWD| AUTOPILOT, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEAT PUMP, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM, NO ACCIDENTS!

If you haven't heard all brand NEW Tesla's as of 2022 DO NOT include the charging cable/adapter etc.
Our TESLAs ALWAYS INCLUDE The original accessories!!: (Original Tesla Mobile Charging Cable w/adapter. 2 Original Keys/Cards, USB Stick and 120v/240v Connectors) so these added expenses are never costing our customers!

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
On-Glass Antenna
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

