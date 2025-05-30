2021 Tesla Model 3

$60,749 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 5 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9485730

9485730 Stock #: F4M9G8

F4M9G8 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3MF964007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4M9G8

Mileage 18,577 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic 9.00 Axle Ratio Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Entertainment System w/Digital Media Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 1 Spd Automatic Transmission

