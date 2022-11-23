2021 Toyota 4Runner

$51,985 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 3 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9416809

9416809 Stock #: F4VEJG

F4VEJG VIN: JTENU5JR5M5895722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 84,310 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Tow Hooks Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Single stainless steel exhaust Solid Axle rear suspension Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs 3 Skid Plates 3.727 Axle Ratio Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar 72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 87 L Fuel Tank Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch GVWR: 2,858 kgs (6,300 lbs) Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6 VVT-i 528.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 5 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Safety Connect Tracker System Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Heated Exterior Mirrors LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Wheels w/Locks Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Body-Coloured Fender Flares Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector

