Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Lease Return! Loaded with tons of great features! Advanced - Head-up display - IntelliSafe Assist - 360° camera - Interior high level illumination - Wireless mobile phone charging Premium - Sensus Navigation - HomeLink® - Power folding outer rear head restraints - Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass - Rear and front park assist Climate - Heated windscreen wiper blades - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - 20 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel - Mud Flaps: Front & Rear* - Sim Card - Air Quality with advanced air cleaner - Protection package - Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel - Luggage Cover - Load Bars Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC60

44,430 KM

Details Description Features

$52,849

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Express T8 | Advanced

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Express T8 | Advanced

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 11031422
  2. 11031422
  3. 11031422
  4. 11031422
  5. 11031422
  6. 11031422
  7. 11031422
  8. 11031422
  9. 11031422
  10. 11031422
  11. 11031422
  12. 11031422
  13. 11031422
  14. 11031422
  15. 11031422
  16. 11031422
  17. 11031422
  18. 11031422
  19. 11031422
  20. 11031422
  21. 11031422
  22. 11031422
  23. 11031422
  24. 11031422
  25. 11031422
Contact Seller

$52,849

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,430KM
Used
VIN LYVBR0DK7MB795051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return! Loaded with tons of great features!
Advanced
- Head-up display
- IntelliSafe Assist
- 360° camera
- Interior high level illumination
- Wireless mobile phone charging

Premium
- Sensus Navigation
- HomeLink®
- Power folding outer rear head restraints
- Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass
- Rear and front park assist

Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- 20 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Mud Flaps: Front & Rear*
- Sim Card
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner
- Protection package
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Luggage Cover
- Load Bars
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,658 kgs
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.6 kW Onboard Charger, 3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 11.6 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Simulated woodgrain trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory and 2-way lumbar support
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2021 Volvo XC60 Inscription Express T8 | Advanced for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Volvo XC60 Inscription Express T8 | Advanced 44,430 KM $52,849 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT Mint | Low KMs | Loaded for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT Mint | Low KMs | Loaded 31,597 KM $38,994 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo S60 Momentum Pro | 360 Cam | Polestar for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Volvo S60 Momentum Pro | 360 Cam | Polestar 43,141 KM $37,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,849

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC60