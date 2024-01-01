$53,799+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Momentum LOUNGE | CLIMATE
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$53,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Slate/Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Lease Return! New Tires!
Lounge 1
- Head-up display
- 360° camera
- Interior high level illumination
Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Sim Card
- Protection Package
- Park Assist Pilot
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel*
- 20 5-Multispoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
