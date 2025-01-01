Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 Acura ILX

72,989 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Acura ILX

Premium A-Spec A-Spec | Bluetooth | Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13151776

2022 Acura ILX

Premium A-Spec A-Spec | Bluetooth | Premium

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 13151776
  2. 13151776
  3. 13151776
Contact Seller

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,989KM
VIN 19UDE2F85NA800176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: paddle shifters

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/40R18 92V M+S
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Drive-By-Wire Throttle System and hill start assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2022 Acura ILX Premium A-Spec A-Spec | Bluetooth | Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Acura ILX Premium A-Spec A-Spec | Bluetooth | Premium 72,989 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura ILX Premium Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Low Mileage for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Acura ILX Premium Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Low Mileage 30,877 KM $28,966 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Power Tailgate for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Power Tailgate 51,484 KM $52,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2022 Acura ILX