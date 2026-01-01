Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

2022 Acura RDX

70,051 KM

Details Description Features

$43,985

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Acura RDX

Platinum Elite A-Spec Full Load | HUD | 360 Camera | Leather | Cooled Seats

13478383

2022 Acura RDX

Platinum Elite A-Spec Full Load | HUD | 360 Camera | Leather | Cooled Seats

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$43,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,051KM
VIN 5J8TC2H86NL801565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Surround View Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

$43,985

+ taxes & licensing>

2022 Acura RDX