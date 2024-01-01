$34,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Alta 2600KRB
LIVING SPACE
2022 Alta 2600KRB
LIVING SPACE
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # 005878
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING 2024! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! WAS $59431 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Specs:
2022 Forest River Alta 2600KRB Travel Trailer Camper
26’ unit – 30.42’ overall
Fiberglass body material
6161 lbs dry weight
9460 lbs GVWR
3299 lbs Cargo weight
660 lbs hitch weight
21’ Power awning with LED lighting
Max Sleeping Count – 6
1 king bed
1 convertible sofa bed
1 convertible dinete
1 slide out
15000 BTU AC
35000 BTU Heater
6 gallon gas/electric hot water heater
Stunning 2022 Alta 2600KRB - Elevate Your Adventures!
Are you ready to embark on unforgettable journeys in style and comfort? Look no further than this meticulously crafted 2022 Alta 2600KRB travel trailer! Designed to exceed your expectations and equipped with premium features, this luxurious home on wheels promises to elevate every aspect of your camping experience.
Exterior Features:
Sleek and aerodynamic design for improved fuel efficiency and easy towing.
Durable aluminum frame construction ensures longevity and stability on the road.
Electric tongue jack for effortless hitching and leveling.
Oversized pass-through storage compartments provide ample space for all your gear and essentials.
Power awning with LED lighting creates the perfect outdoor living space for relaxation and entertainment.
Outdoor kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, sink, and cooktop, perfect for alfresco dining and cooking up delicious meals under the stars.
Interior Amenities:
Spacious and inviting living area with plush seating, perfect for lounging or hosting guests.
Deluxe entertainment center featuring a large tv area,, Bluetooth sound system, and integrated speakers for immersive movie nights and music enjoyment.
Gourmet kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a residential-sized refrigerator, microwave, and oven, as well as a spacious pantry for storing all your culinary essentials.
Elegant dining area with a freestanding dinette, ideal for enjoying home-cooked meals with family and friends.
Luxurious master bedroom suite with a comfortable queen-sized bed, premium mattress, and ample storage space for clothing and personal belongings.
Full bathroom with a spacious shower, porcelain toilet, and vanity sink, providing the comforts of home while on the road.
Additional Features:
Climate control system with ducted air conditioning and furnace, ensuring year-round comfort in any weather conditions.
Solar prep and pre-wired for a backup camera, offering added convenience and versatility for off-grid adventures and safe maneuvering.
Upgraded insulation package for enhanced energy efficiency and noise reduction.
Optional power stabilizer jacks and wireless remote control for easy setup and stabilization at your campsite.
Integrated USB charging ports throughout the interior, keeping your devices powered up and ready for use.
Optional Wi-Fi and satellite TV prep for staying connected and entertained while on the go.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this impeccable 2022 Alta 2600KRB travel trailer! Whether you're planning weekend getaways or extended road trips, this exceptional RV is ready to make your travel dreams a reality. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start your next adventure in style!
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023 AND 2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carvista
Carvista
Call Dealer
877-245-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756