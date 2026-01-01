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Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2022 BMW X3

68,032 KM

Details Description

$37,981

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium Enhanced | HUD | Live Cockpit | Leather

Watch This Vehicle
13997655

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium Enhanced | HUD | Live Cockpit | Leather

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 13997655
  2. 13997655
Contact Seller

$37,981

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,032KM
VIN 5UX53DP01N9J40778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-7799

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$37,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X3