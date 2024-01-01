Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 Buick Envision

7,729 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Envision

Essence | Incoming |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Buick Envision

Essence | Incoming |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11063717
  2. 11063717
Contact Seller

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,729KM
Used
VIN LRBFZPR46ND169744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,729 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air vents, rear
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Lighting, interior ambient
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Roof rails, Silver
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable includes LED logo projection

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
LED
Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
12-Volt
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
hands free open and close
driver 8-way power
17" front and rear
front auxiliary
separate cavity
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
light sensitive
remote control with memory settings
auto learn
front passenger 8-way power
programmable includes LED logo projection
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred | Heated Seats | Sunroof | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred | Heated Seats | Sunroof | 32,409 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk I Sunroof | NAV | Heated Seats | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk I Sunroof | NAV | Heated Seats | 85,312 KM $28,498 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 | Incoming | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 | Incoming | 13,938 KM $57,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Envision