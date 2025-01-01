Menu
Recent Arrival! Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Driver & Passenger Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Garage Door Transmitter, Pre-Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Hill Start Assist, Parking Distance Sensor, Roll Stability Control, Rain sensing wipers, Wheels: 19\\ Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum.AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic

2022 Ford Edge

104,706 KM

Details Description

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

Titanium | CarPlay | Htd Seats+Steering | Roof

12430234

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium | CarPlay | Htd Seats+Steering | Roof

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,706KM
VIN 2FMPK4K9XNBA44438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Driver & Passenger Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Garage Door Transmitter, Pre-Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Hill Start Assist, Parking Distance Sensor, Roll Stability Control, Rain sensing wipers, Wheels: 19\"\" Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum.AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed AutomaticHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether it's our reconditioning process on the vehicle's exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Ford Edge please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \"\"WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\"\" Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 Ford Edge