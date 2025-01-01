$34,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium | CarPlay | Htd Seats+Steering | Roof
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Front Heated & Ventilated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver & Passenger Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Garage Door Transmitter, Pre-Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Hill Start Assist, Parking Distance Sensor, Roll Stability Control, Rain sensing wipers, Wheels: 19\"\" Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum.AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed AutomaticHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether it's our reconditioning process on the vehicle's exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Ford Edge please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \"\"WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\"\" Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.
