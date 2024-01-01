Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival ! Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Ford Explorer

28,367 KM

Details Description Features

$49,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 11108737
  2. 11108737
  3. 11108737
  4. 11108737
  5. 11108737
Contact Seller
Sale

$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,367KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8JH3NGA57857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Deep Cypress
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5DBR6
  • Mileage 28,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3 Skid Plates
Regenerative Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
67.7 L Fuel Tank
3.58 Torsen Limited Slip Rear Axle

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: laser-etched Timberline logo
Tires: P265/65R18 AT BSW
Off-Road Lights
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Metal-Look Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters
lumbar and recline)
10-way power driver (power function for tilt
Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs -inc: heathered cloth insert
deep tangerine stitching
Timberline logo
8-way power passenger (power function for lumbar and recline) and 4-way manually adjustable driver and front-passenger head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE As-Is - Needs Engine Replacement for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE As-Is - Needs Engine Replacement 120,885 KM $4,746 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available 34,438 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/ Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/ Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available 26,751 KM $35,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer