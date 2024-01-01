$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line **New Arrival**
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # L0786A
- Mileage 22,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum -inc: painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/55R20 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
