$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor **New Arrival**
2022 Ford F-150
XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, and Side Impact Beams. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411