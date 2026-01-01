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If youre looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton truck thats ready to work and play without compromise, this 2022 Ford Ranger XLT with the exclusive 302A Black Pack is hard to beat. Coming off a previous lease with a clean accident-free history, this Ranger packs serious capability with a 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder, full-time 4WD, and a long list of premium features that go well beyond the base XLT trim. - 302A Black Pack Edition a factory upgrade package that elevates the Ranger above a standard XLT with distinctive styling and added content - Accident Free & Previous Lease well-maintained single-use history with no collision record - Ford Co-Pilot360 Suite includes BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring - Voice Activated Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control premium comfort feature not standard on base trims - Mobile Hotspot Internet Access keep your crew connected on the job site or the campsite - Part-Time 4WD with Hill Hold Control serious off-road and towing confidence - Automatic High Beams & Deep Tinted Glass added convenience and a blacked-out appearance - Crew Cab Short Bed configuration 5-passenger comfort with practical bed length for everyday hauling This Ranger is priced to move and ready for its next owner. Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore inventory online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through every detail reach out anytime. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford Ranger

71,301 KM

Details Description Features

$37,856

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Ranger

XLT 302a Black Pack | Accident Free | Previous Lease !

Watch This Vehicle
14301368

2022 Ford Ranger

XLT 302a Black Pack | Accident Free | Previous Lease !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14301368
  2. 14301368
Contact Seller
Sale

$37,856

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,301KM
VIN 1FTER4FHXNLD37782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,301 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton truck that's ready to work and play without compromise, this 2022 Ford Ranger XLT with the exclusive 302A Black Pack is hard to beat. Coming off a previous lease with a clean accident-free history, this Ranger packs serious capability with a 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder, full-time 4WD, and a long list of premium features that go well beyond the base XLT trim.

- 302A Black Pack Edition a factory upgrade package that elevates the Ranger above a standard XLT with distinctive styling and added content
- Accident Free & Previous Lease well-maintained single-use history with no collision record
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Suite includes BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control premium comfort feature not standard on base trims
- Mobile Hotspot Internet Access keep your crew connected on the job site or the campsite
- Part-Time 4WD with Hill Hold Control serious off-road and towing confidence
- Automatic High Beams & Deep Tinted Glass added convenience and a blacked-out appearance
- Crew Cab Short Bed configuration 5-passenger comfort with practical bed length for everyday hauling

This Ranger is priced to move and ready for its next owner. Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore inventory online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through every detail reach out anytime.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-9555

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$37,856

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Ranger