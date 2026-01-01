$37,856+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Ranger
XLT 302a Black Pack | Accident Free | Previous Lease !
2022 Ford Ranger
XLT 302a Black Pack | Accident Free | Previous Lease !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$37,856
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 71,301 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton truck that's ready to work and play without compromise, this 2022 Ford Ranger XLT with the exclusive 302A Black Pack is hard to beat. Coming off a previous lease with a clean accident-free history, this Ranger packs serious capability with a 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder, full-time 4WD, and a long list of premium features that go well beyond the base XLT trim.
- 302A Black Pack Edition a factory upgrade package that elevates the Ranger above a standard XLT with distinctive styling and added content
- Accident Free & Previous Lease well-maintained single-use history with no collision record
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Suite includes BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control premium comfort feature not standard on base trims
- Mobile Hotspot Internet Access keep your crew connected on the job site or the campsite
- Part-Time 4WD with Hill Hold Control serious off-road and towing confidence
- Automatic High Beams & Deep Tinted Glass added convenience and a blacked-out appearance
- Crew Cab Short Bed configuration 5-passenger comfort with practical bed length for everyday hauling
This Ranger is priced to move and ready for its next owner. Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore inventory online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through every detail reach out anytime.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555