2022 Forest River Salem Cruise Lite
261BHXL - BUNKS
2022 Forest River Salem Cruise Lite
261BHXL - BUNKS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available!
Looking for a travel trailer that combines modern amenities, thoughtful design, and incredible functionality? The 2022 Forest River Salem Cruise Lite 261BHXL is your perfect home away from home! Lightly used and meticulously maintained, this bunkhouse model is ready for your next adventure. Whether you’re camping with the family, heading to the lake, or exploring the mountains, this travel trailer delivers comfort and convenience.
Specifications:
GVWR: 7,545 lbs.
Dry Weight: Approx: 4800 lbs.
Tongue Weight: 450 lbs.
Fresh Water Capacity: 40 gallons
Gray Water Capacity: 30 gallons
Black Water Capacity: 28 gallons
Sleeping Capacity: Up to 10people
Key Features:
Exterior Highlights:
Length & Weight: 28.7' overall length; dry weight of approximately 4,800 lbs., making it lightweight and towable with most half-ton trucks and SUVs.
Power Awning: 18' electric awning with LED lighting, providing ample shaded space for outdoor activities.
Stable Steps: Solid entry steps offer stability and durability, making entry and exit safe and easy.
Dual Axle Design: Equipped with E-Z Lube axles and radial tires for a smooth and worry-free tow.
Outdoor Kitchen: Includes a mini-fridge and griddle for effortless outdoor meal prep.
Pass-Through Storage: Ample space for all your outdoor gear, from camping chairs to fishing rods.
Power Tongue Jack: Simplifies hitching and unhitching.
Power Leveling Jacks: Don't need to crank these ones down!
Interior Highlights:
Living Area:
Modern Design: Contemporary interior decor with light wood cabinetry and matte black hardware.
Seating & Entertainment: Spacious jackknife sofa and a booth dinette that converts into extra sleeping space, perfect for family gatherings.
Climate Control: 13,500 BTU roof-mounted A/C and a 20,000 BTU furnace keep the interior comfortable year-round.
Kitchen:
Fully Equipped: Seamless countertops, deep farmhouse-style sink with high-rise faucet, and a 3-burner gas cooktop with oven.
Appliances: Stainless steel microwave and a 10.7 cu. ft. 12V refrigerator provide plenty of space for your favorite meals and snacks.
Storage: Ample cabinetry for all your cooking essentials.
Sleeping Arrangements:
Bunks: Double-over-double rear bunks with privacy curtains, perfect for kids or guests.
Master Bedroom: Front queen bed with wardrobe storage on both sides and under-bed storage for additional gear.
Extra Sleeping Options: The convertible dinette and jackknife sofa provide sleeping accommodations for up to 4 more.
Bathroom:
Convenient Layout: Full bathroom with a spacious shower, foot-flush toilet, and mirrored medicine cabinet.
Why Choose This Model?
The 2022 Forest River Salem Cruise Lite 261BHXL is the ultimate family camper, offering a perfect balance of comfort, utility, and style. Its lightweight design makes towing a breeze, while its modern amenities ensure you feel right at home, no matter where the road takes you. With room for the whole family and smart features throughout, this travel trailer is a must-see.
Additional Features:
Pre-wired for solar panels for off-grid adventures.
Backup camera prep for added safety.
Bluetooth-enabled sound system with interior and exterior speakers.
Seamless, easy-to-clean vinyl flooring throughout.
Pre-wired for solar panels for off-grid adventures.
Backup camera prep for added safety.
Bluetooth-enabled sound system with interior and exterior speakers.
Seamless, easy-to-clean vinyl flooring throughout.
Category: Used Camper
