2022 GMC Sierra 2500

*** LOADED LOW KM X-31 OFFROAD EDITION! *** UPGRADED SHOCKS, LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL, SKID PLATES, DURATRAC TIRES!! *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, MULTIPRO TAILGATE!!! *** Low km 3/4 ton with Excellent Carfax history, Western-owned truck!! Extremely clean and well maintained, looks and drives just like new! Equipped with the X-31 OFFROAD PACKAGE, this rig is loaded with exciting factory upgrades like HD OFFROAD SHOCKS......Hill Descent Control......UNDERBODY SKID PLATES......Upgraded X31 Air Filter......AUTO LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL and Rear Wheelhouse Liners. This beast also features a HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......7 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Factory REMOTE START......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......TONNEAU COVER.......LED Headlights & Fog lights......Bed Steps (Side & Rear)......Privacy Window Tint......Chrome Appearance Package (Grille, Bumpers, Trim)......MULTIPRO AUTOMATIC TAILGATE......Factory BEDLINER......DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Electronic Parking Brake......Push Button Start......BACKUP CAMERA......Split Folding Rear Bench w/ Storage......Wood Grain Interior Trim......Mud Flaps......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD......Tow Package w/ 4 pin and 7 pin Wiring......Tow Mode......Hitch Receiver......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Aggressive Recently New DURATRAC TIRES!!

This gorgeous GMC comes with all original Books & Manuals, Remote Start Key Fob, Fitted All Weather Mats, and balance of FACTORY GMC WARRANTY!! Just 30,000kms, now sale priced at only $64,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

30,000 KM

$64,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD X31 - Htd Seats & Whl, Diff Lock, 7 In Scrn, Duratracs

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD X31 - Htd Seats & Whl, Diff Lock, 7 In Scrn, Duratracs

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
VIN 1GT49ME73NF232245

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT9482
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 GMC Sierra 2500