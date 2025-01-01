$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Winnipeg Hyundai
3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8
204-774-5373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,362KM
VIN 3GKALTEV5NL110493
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,362 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
