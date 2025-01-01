Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2022 GMC Terrain

88,362 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12443806

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 12443806
  2. 12443806
  3. 12443806
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,362KM
VIN 3GKALTEV5NL110493

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,362 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 43,559 KM $30,828 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 79,082 KM $34,774 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature 40,705 KM $35,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

2022 GMC Terrain