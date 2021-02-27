Menu
Account
Sign In
Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 in Desert Sand Metallic is a well-equipped AWD SUV with only 34,466 km offering a compelling mix of rugged styling, premium comfort features, and everyday practicality. The AT4 trim brings meaningful upgrades over the base model, including exclusive Gloss Black 17 aluminum wheels, hands-free power liftgate with logo projection, and a full suite of driver convenience tech that makes it stand out in its class. Key Features: - AWD with Driver Shift Controls ready for varied road conditions year-round - Hands-free programmable rear power liftgate with logo projection - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Heated steering wheel and remote start ideal for Winnipeg winters - Auto-dimming rearview mirror with 2-preset memory package for seat and mirrors - Gloss Black 17 aluminum wheels exclusive to the AT4 appearance package - Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable with OnStar connectivity At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying simple and pressure-free. Browse online, get a custom video walkthrough, or come in for a test drive. Transparent pricing, flexible options, and a team ready to answer your questions. Reach out today to reserve this Terrain or start your purchase online at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 GMC Terrain

34,466 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 Local | Lease Return

Watch This Vehicle
14074404

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 Local | Lease Return

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
34,466KM
VIN 3GKALYEVXNL273508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Sand Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 in Desert Sand Metallic is a well-equipped AWD SUV with only 34,466 km offering a compelling mix of rugged styling, premium comfort features, and everyday practicality. The AT4 trim brings meaningful upgrades over the base model, including exclusive Gloss Black 17" aluminum wheels, hands-free power liftgate with logo projection, and a full suite of driver convenience tech that makes it stand out in its class.

Key Features:
- AWD with Driver Shift Controls ready for varied road conditions year-round
- Hands-free programmable rear power liftgate with logo projection
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated steering wheel and remote start ideal for Winnipeg winters
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror with 2-preset memory package for seat and mirrors
- Gloss Black 17" aluminum wheels exclusive to the AT4 appearance package
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable with OnStar connectivity

At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying simple and pressure-free. Browse online, get a custom video walkthrough, or come in for a test drive. Transparent pricing, flexible options, and a team ready to answer your questions. Reach out today to reserve this Terrain or start your purchase online at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth For Phone
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Remote panic alarm

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
HD Rear Vision Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking

Exterior

Fog Lamps
tire pressure

Comfort

HEATED

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
fuel range
average fuel economy
liftgate
MIRRORS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
headlamps
Front
Door Locks
SEATS
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
Audio system
instant fuel economy
Front Bucket
Advanced Voice Recognition
SEAT TRIM
Tire
Mirror
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Chassis
P225/65R17 all-season
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
outside heated
power-adjustable
deep-tinted
halogen
spare
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
electronic with set and resume speed
Window
carpeted front
Vehicle Information Menu (oil life
standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1
trip 2
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Tire Pressure Monitor manual learn with Tire Fill Alert
OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
SIDI
plus sports
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial
3-channel programmable
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
front passenger presence detector
power programmable with lockout protection
includes garage door opener
carpeted rear
power with driver Express-Up/Down
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
front auxiliary
personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
push-button
driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
power with front passenger Express-Down
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
automatic delay
T135/70R16 blackwall
IntelliBeam auto high beam
9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
front passenger power lumbar
rear power programmable
news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app
online and at home on compatible connected devices is included
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
All-Wheel Drive System
in-vehicle apps
AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings
average vehicle speed) and compass display
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display
manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
hands-free with logo projection
17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms ...
content
features
and availability are subject to change.)
203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including
heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15
2021 and February 27
2022 and after March 13
2022 through May 1
2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats
which removes driver and front passenger heated seats. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle. Feature will not function on certain models without later dealer retrofit
see dealer for details.)
PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED WITH AT4 LOGO
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred Certified | 5.99% Available 39,640 KM $38,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Preferred Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Venue Preferred Certified | 4.99% Available 53,793 KM $21,982 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Certified | 4.99% Available 45,816 KM $33,946 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 GMC Terrain