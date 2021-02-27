2022 GMC Terrain

Rear

Stabilitrak

Wheels

Recovery Hooks

fuel range

average fuel economy

liftgate

MIRRORS

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION

brakes

headlamps

Front

Door Locks

SEATS

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

Tires

Seat

4-wheel disc

Audio system

instant fuel economy

Front Bucket

Advanced Voice Recognition

SEAT TRIM

Tire

Mirror

unauthorized entry

12-Volt

Chassis

P225/65R17 all-season

front and rear outboard seating positions

inside rearview auto-dimming

rear-window electric

stability control system with traction control

outside heated

power-adjustable

deep-tinted

halogen

spare

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

electronic with set and resume speed

Window

carpeted front

Vehicle Information Menu (oil life

standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1

trip 2

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint

Tire Pressure Monitor manual learn with Tire Fill Alert

OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER

ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE

SIDI

plus sports

so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer

anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial

3-channel programmable

Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones

front passenger presence detector

power programmable with lockout protection

includes garage door opener

carpeted rear

power with driver Express-Up/Down

Headlamp control

automatic on and off

front auxiliary

personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

push-button

driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar

power with front passenger Express-Down

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

automatic delay

T135/70R16 blackwall

IntelliBeam auto high beam

9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45

dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

front passenger power lumbar

rear power programmable

news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app

online and at home on compatible connected devices is included

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

dual-stage frontal

and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger

LED signature

front provisions

rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest

mounted audio and phone interface

leather-wrapped 4-spoke

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

All-Wheel Drive System

in-vehicle apps

AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm

recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors

personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings

average vehicle speed) and compass display

and roof-rail side-impact

11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar

8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display

manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators

hands-free with logo projection

17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum

the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms ...

content

features

and availability are subject to change.)

203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including

heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built between November 15

2021 and February 27

2022 and after March 13

2022 through May 1

2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats

which removes driver and front passenger heated seats. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle. Feature will not function on certain models without later dealer retrofit

see dealer for details.)

PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED WITH AT4 LOGO