$29,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AT4 Local | Lease Return
2022 GMC Terrain
AT4 Local | Lease Return
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Sand Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 in Desert Sand Metallic is a well-equipped AWD SUV with only 34,466 km offering a compelling mix of rugged styling, premium comfort features, and everyday practicality. The AT4 trim brings meaningful upgrades over the base model, including exclusive Gloss Black 17" aluminum wheels, hands-free power liftgate with logo projection, and a full suite of driver convenience tech that makes it stand out in its class.
Key Features:
- AWD with Driver Shift Controls ready for varied road conditions year-round
- Hands-free programmable rear power liftgate with logo projection
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated steering wheel and remote start ideal for Winnipeg winters
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror with 2-preset memory package for seat and mirrors
- Gloss Black 17" aluminum wheels exclusive to the AT4 appearance package
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable with OnStar connectivity
At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying simple and pressure-free. Browse online, get a custom video walkthrough, or come in for a test drive. Transparent pricing, flexible options, and a team ready to answer your questions. Reach out today to reserve this Terrain or start your purchase online at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
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204-633-2420