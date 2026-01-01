$24,831+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE New Brakes | Fresh Safety
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE New Brakes | Fresh Safety
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$24,831
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,679 KM
Vehicle Description
SLE Pro Grade Package ($1880) Power Sunroof | Navigation | HD Rear Vision Camera |
Power Lift Gate ($520)
Infotainment Package | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Power Sunroof | Remote Vehicle Start |
The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE in Quicksilver Metallic is a capable, well-equipped compact SUV that checks all the right boxes for drivers who want everyday practicality without sacrificing comfort or technology. With AWD, a suite of modern safety features, and thoughtful interior touches, this Terrain is ready to handle whatever your schedule throws at it.
- AWD with Driver Shift Controls for confident handling in all Manitoba weather conditions
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort for driver and passenger
- Push-button Keyless Start and Remote Start warm it up before you even step outside
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror reduces glare on night drives
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable, keeping your passengers connected on the go
- GMC Pro Grade Package (PCY) and Infotainment Package I (Y29) add extra value beyond the base trim
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card ideal for families with new drivers
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8.3 L/100 km highway economy
At 69,651 km, this Terrain is well within its stride and ready for its next chapter. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC in person or at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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204-837-5811