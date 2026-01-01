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SLE Pro Grade Package ($1880) Power Sunroof | Navigation | HD Rear Vision Camera | Power Lift Gate ($520) Infotainment Package | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Power Sunroof | Remote Vehicle Start | The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE in Quicksilver Metallic is a capable, well-equipped compact SUV that checks all the right boxes for drivers who want everyday practicality without sacrificing comfort or technology. With AWD, a suite of modern safety features, and thoughtful interior touches, this Terrain is ready to handle whatever your schedule throws at it. - AWD with Driver Shift Controls for confident handling in all Manitoba weather conditions - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort for driver and passenger - Push-button Keyless Start and Remote Start warm it up before you even step outside - Auto-dimming rearview mirror reduces glare on night drives - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable, keeping your passengers connected on the go - GMC Pro Grade Package (PCY) and Infotainment Package I (Y29) add extra value beyond the base trim - Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card ideal for families with new drivers - Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8.3 L/100 km highway economy At 69,651 km, this Terrain is well within its stride and ready for its next chapter. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC in person or at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 GMC Terrain

69,679 KM

Details Description Features

$24,831

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 GMC Terrain

SLE New Brakes | Fresh Safety

Watch This Vehicle
14508103

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE New Brakes | Fresh Safety

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$24,831

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,679KM
VIN 3GKALTEV0NL250662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,679 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE Pro Grade Package ($1880) Power Sunroof | Navigation | HD Rear Vision Camera |

Power Lift Gate ($520)

Infotainment Package | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Power Sunroof | Remote Vehicle Start |
The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE in Quicksilver Metallic is a capable, well-equipped compact SUV that checks all the right boxes for drivers who want everyday practicality without sacrificing comfort or technology. With AWD, a suite of modern safety features, and thoughtful interior touches, this Terrain is ready to handle whatever your schedule throws at it.

- AWD with Driver Shift Controls for confident handling in all Manitoba weather conditions
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort for driver and passenger
- Push-button Keyless Start and Remote Start warm it up before you even step outside
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror reduces glare on night drives
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable, keeping your passengers connected on the go
- GMC Pro Grade Package (PCY) and Infotainment Package I (Y29) add extra value beyond the base trim
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card ideal for families with new drivers
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8.3 L/100 km highway economy

At 69,651 km, this Terrain is well within its stride and ready for its next chapter. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC in person or at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$24,831

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 GMC Terrain