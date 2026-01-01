Menu
Account
Sign In
5 Years Tire & Rim Included! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2022 Honda CR-V

73,553 KM

Details Description Features

$29,321

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda CR-V

LX | Local One Owner | Cert |

Watch This Vehicle
14013105

2022 Honda CR-V

LX | Local One Owner | Cert |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 14013105
  3. 14013105
Contact Seller
Sale

$29,321

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
73,553KM
VIN 2HKRW2H27NH219426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7HMW9
  • Mileage 73,553 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Years Tire & Rim Included!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring | Local One Owner | Cert | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring | Local One Owner | Cert | 49,446 KM $46,164 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V LX | Local One Owner | Cert | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda CR-V LX | Local One Owner | Cert | 73,553 KM $29,321 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records | 168,026 KM $27,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,321

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2022 Honda CR-V