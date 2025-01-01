2022 Honda Passport

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
HondaLink
Display Audio System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Radio: 215-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and ECON mode button
SMS text message/e-mail function and Wi-Fi tethering
Subscription to HondaLink services is required
HondaLink equipped vehicles come w/complimentary time-limited trial subscriptions; fees
taxes and other charges will apply in order to continue subscription services upon trial expiry
The availability of certain GPS satellite and/or cellular networks is required for HondaLink to operate properly
Service interruptions may occur and/or vehicle system upgrades may be required if cellular network availability is compromised
Some restrictions may apply
For additional HondaLink information
please visit www.honda.ca/hondalink and www.honda.ca/privacy
HD Radio coverage varies by market

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

