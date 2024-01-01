2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Immobilizer

Trip Computer

Driver Information Centre

LEATHER SEAT TRIM

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Memory Settings Include

Passenger Seat

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access

Digital/Analog Appearance

Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support

BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System

Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support, driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8- way power adjustable front passenger's seat

Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit