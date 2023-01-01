Menu
2022 Infiniti QX

26,000 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 Infiniti QX

2022 Infiniti QX

55 Essential ProAssist AWD - Nav, 360 Cam, Sunroof!

2022 Infiniti QX

55 Essential ProAssist AWD - Nav, 360 Cam, Sunroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934004
  • Stock #: SCV8373
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5K30NF107239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8373
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $10,000 OFF NEW... UPGRADED ESSENTIAL PRO ASSIST PACKAGE! *** NAVIGATION, SUNROOF & 360 DEGREE CAMERA!! *** 16 SPEAKER BOSE STEREO, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED STEERING & HEATED LEATHER!!! *** Compare at $65,000 new, save almost 20% on this AS NEW optioned up QX55. Excellent history, and balance of Factory 6YR INFINITI WARRANTY included. Looking for a like new, low KM, AWD luxury SUV? This QX55 ticks all the boxes! Japanese build quality, high-end appointments, and enough room to fit the whole family comfortably. Upscale equipment everywhere including Power SUNROOF......LEATHER Interior......DUAL TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia Displays......BOSE 16 Speaker Performance Series Sound System......Factory REMOTE START......NAVIGATION Package......360 DEGREE CAMERA......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Radar Adaptive Cruise Control......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Selectable Drive Modes (Personal, Sport, Standard, Eco)......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD / 4WD / 4X4......Rear View Camera w/ Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors......Power Liftgate......Blind Spot Indicators......Lane Departure Prevention......Memory Seats......Power Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Power Tilt / Telescoping Steering Wheel......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......SiriusXM Satellite Radio Connectivity......All Weather Floor Mats......Excellent History......Powerful 2.0L Turbo Engine......Deep Tinted Windows......Dual Exhaust......Roof Rails......Foglights......and 2 Tone 20 Inch Alloy Wheels

This QX55 comes with 2 sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory INFINITI WARRANTY, and both custom fitted all weather and cloth mats. ONLY 26,000KM! Now priced to sell at just $54,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

