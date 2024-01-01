Menu
What an opportunity to be the second owner! A hard to find 2022, but we have one to offer! Eligible for Jaguar Certified Program too! Beautiful color combination with the Fuji White exterior and Ebony interior. Jaguar heritage throughout and includes these features: * In Control Apps * Heated Power Front Seats with 12-way Memory * Heated Windscreen and Headlamp Power Wash * Meridian Surround Sound System * Sliding Panoramic Roof with Powered Blind * Gesture Tailgate * Wireless Device Charging * Heated Steering Wheel * Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist and so much more of course....shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or walk around video! At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family! Dealer Permit #0112

2022 Jaguar F-PACE

44,212 KM

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

VIN SADCJ2EX0NA691645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,212 KM

Vehicle Description

What an opportunity to be the second owner! A hard to find 2022, but we have one to offer! Eligible for Jaguar Certified Program too!
Beautiful color combination with the Fuji White exterior and Ebony interior. Jaguar heritage throughout and includes these features:

* In Control Apps
* Heated Power Front Seats with 12-way Memory
* Heated Windscreen and Headlamp Power Wash
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Powered Blind
* Gesture Tailgate
* Wireless Device Charging
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist

and so much more of course....shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or walk around video!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,520 kgs (5,556 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Pivi Pro (Connected Navigation) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
11 Speakers
380w Regular Amplifier

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Jaguar F-PACE