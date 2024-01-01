$54,994+ tax & licensing
2022 Jaguar F-PACE
P250 S | Very Rare
2022 Jaguar F-PACE
P250 S | Very Rare
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$54,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,212 KM
Vehicle Description
What an opportunity to be the second owner! A hard to find 2022, but we have one to offer! Eligible for Jaguar Certified Program too!
Beautiful color combination with the Fuji White exterior and Ebony interior. Jaguar heritage throughout and includes these features:
* In Control Apps
* Heated Power Front Seats with 12-way Memory
* Heated Windscreen and Headlamp Power Wash
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Powered Blind
* Gesture Tailgate
* Wireless Device Charging
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
and so much more of course....shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or walk around video!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030