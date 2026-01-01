$42,611+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jaguar XF
P300 R-Dynamic SE Pano Roof | HUD | AWD
2022 Jaguar XF
P300 R-Dynamic SE Pano Roof | HUD | AWD
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$42,611
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Siena Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6G4HH
- Mileage 34,993 KM
Vehicle Description
Adding new all-season tires, eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program too! This is the only XF we have to offer, hard to find!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2022 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE. This sophisticated sedan combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance.
- Powerful 2.0L Turbocharged Engine with 296 HP
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- Pivi Pro Navigation System with 11.4" touchscreen
- Meridian Sound System for immersive audio
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
Discover the Jaguar difference at Jaguar Winnipeg. Whether you're ready to reserve this stunning XF, start your purchase journey, or simply have questions, our team is here to provide a tailored experience. Book a test drive today and feel the thrill of Jaguar engineering firsthand. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to explore your options and take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
204-452-8030