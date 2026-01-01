Menu
Adding new all-season tires, eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program too! This is the only XF we have to offer, hard to find! Experience luxury and performance with this 2022 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE. This sophisticated sedan combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance. - Powerful 2.0L Turbocharged Engine with 296 HP - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control - Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin experience - Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus - Pivi Pro Navigation System with 11.4 touchscreen - Meridian Sound System for immersive audio - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist Discover the Jaguar difference at Jaguar Winnipeg. Whether youre ready to reserve this stunning XF, start your purchase journey, or simply have questions, our team is here to provide a tailored experience. Book a test drive today and feel the thrill of Jaguar engineering firsthand. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to explore your options and take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2022 Jaguar XF

34,993 KM

Details Description Features

$42,611

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jaguar XF

P300 R-Dynamic SE Pano Roof | HUD | AWD

13468237

2022 Jaguar XF

P300 R-Dynamic SE Pano Roof | HUD | AWD

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$42,611

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,993KM
VIN SAJBL4GX6NCY90733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Siena Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6G4HH
  • Mileage 34,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Adding new all-season tires, eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program too! This is the only XF we have to offer, hard to find!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2022 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE. This sophisticated sedan combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance.

- Powerful 2.0L Turbocharged Engine with 296 HP
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- Pivi Pro Navigation System with 11.4" touchscreen
- Meridian Sound System for immersive audio
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist

Discover the Jaguar difference at Jaguar Winnipeg. Whether you're ready to reserve this stunning XF, start your purchase journey, or simply have questions, our team is here to provide a tailored experience. Book a test drive today and feel the thrill of Jaguar engineering firsthand. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to explore your options and take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote

Safety

Back-Up Camera
REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
R-Dynamic Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Pivi Pro (Connected Navigation) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 296 HP Turbocharged Gas

Additional Features

null
Sirius XM Satellite Radio
iPod Integration
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
online pack w/data plan
dynamic volume control
Pivi Pro (connected)
Radio: Meridian Sound System -inc: AM/FM
12V power socket(s)
USB socket(s)
Bluetooth connectivity and streaming
wireless device charging w/phone signal booster and 11.4" touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$42,611

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2022 Jaguar XF