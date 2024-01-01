$36,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
Limited 4X4 - Pano Roof, Htd Leather Seats & Whl!
2022 Jeep Compass
Limited 4X4 - Pano Roof, Htd Leather Seats & Whl!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
19,000KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDCB8NT237885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10058WAV
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** LOADED 4X4 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED!! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, LEATHER INTERIOR!! *** ALPINE STEREO, 10.1 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Now this is an SUV suited to our northern climate!! LOCKING 4X4, a fuel-sipping I4 Engine and the Jeep Patented Select-Terrain Management system make this one seriously capable and comfortable ride!! Carfax reports dealer-servicing, low mileage, and excellent overall history! Hop into a world of refined luxury and enjoy a big glass PANORAMIC ROOF......HEATED SEATS......ALPINE PREMIUM STEREO......REMOTE START......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Huge 10.1 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......CarPlay & Android Auto......LEATHER INTERIOR......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Control......Dual Zone Climate Control......Backup Camera......Lane Departure Warning......Auto Start/Stop......Integrated Garage Door Opener......Keyless Entry......HID Headlights......Chrome Appearance Package......FOG LIGHTS......Privacy Tinted Windows......Dual Exit Exhaust......Automatic Lights......Big Digital Dash Display......Leather Shift Boot......Selectable Drive Modes (Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto)......Split Folding Rear Seats......LOCKING 4WD......2.4L I4 ENGINE......9-SPEED Automatic Transmission......18 INCH BLACK & POLISHED ALLOY RIMS w/ CONTINENTAL TIRES!!
This Loaded Compass Limited comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, All Weather Mats and only 19,000kms! Now sale priced at just $36,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2022 Jeep Compass