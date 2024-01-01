$36,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
Limited - Htd Lthr Seats & Whl, Rmt Strt, 10in Scrn
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
16,000KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDCBXNT237905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10057WAV
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BLACKED OUT 4X4 COMPASS LIMITED - 16K KMS!! *** HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOTE START!! *** 10.1 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, POWER SEAT, LOCKING 4WD, 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Low mileage, gorgeous blacked-out Jeep Compass Limited with all the bells and whistles!! Smart, practical, economical and stylish, this Jeep is ready for any adventure on, or off-road!! Carfax reports dealer-servicing since new and excellent history - exactly what the savvy buyer hopes to see! Loaded up with tons of amazing features and upgrades like HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......REMOTE START......Big 10.1 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Black LEATHER INTERIOR......Two-Tone Black & Grey Interior w/ Gloss Black Trim......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......Leather Wrapped Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......7-INCH IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY......Auto Start/Stop......Privacy Tinted Windows......Chrome Appearance Package......Wiper De-Icer......Dual Exit Exhaust......Automatic Lights......Selectable Drive Modes (Auto, Sand/Mud, Snow)......Leather Shift Boot......BACKUP CAMERA......LOCKING 4WD......Economical 2.4L I4 ENGINE......9-SPEED Automatic Transmission......18 INCH BLACK & ALLOY RIMS w/ CONTINENTAL TIRES!!
This Jeep comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, All Weather Mats & super low mileage! Only 16,000kms, now sale priced at just $36,500 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2022 Jeep Compass