2022 Jeep Compass

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<p>LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COOLED SEATS, MEMORY SETS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, RAIN SENSOR WINDSHIELD, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, SPOILER, KEYLESS GO, POWER LIFTGATE, FRONT POWER SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ABS, HARD TOP, FOG LIGHTS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2022 Jeep Compass

23,515 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14075127

2022 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,515KM
VIN 3C4NJDCBXNT237662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7662
  • Mileage 23,515 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COOLED SEATS, MEMORY SETS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, RAIN SENSOR WINDSHIELD, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, SPOILER, KEYLESS GO, POWER LIFTGATE, FRONT POWER SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ABS, HARD TOP, FOG LIGHTS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-4070

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$28,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2022 Jeep Compass