$28,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
2022 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7662
- Mileage 23,515 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COOLED SEATS, MEMORY SETS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, RAIN SENSOR WINDSHIELD, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, SPOILER, KEYLESS GO, POWER LIFTGATE, FRONT POWER SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ABS, HARD TOP, FOG LIGHTS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
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