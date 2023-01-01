$95,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HST 22" OEM Wheels | Full Front XPEL treatment
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$95,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10410294
- Stock #: F58XVP
- VIN: SALWS2RU9NA222746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Pimento/Ebn/Ebn/Pim/Ebn
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 36,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner and accident free. Mild Hybrid powertrain with great fuel mileage. Tons of optional features and highly sought after colour combination (Pimento Red Windsor Leather on Ebony Windsor Leather and Suede Inserts). Suede Steering Wheel with suede shifter and of course, the centre console fridge!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
