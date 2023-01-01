Menu
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

36,462 KM

$95,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Sport HST 22" OEM Wheels | Full Front XPEL treatment

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST 22" OEM Wheels | Full Front XPEL treatment

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

36,462KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10410294
  • Stock #: F58XVP
  • VIN: SALWS2RU9NA222746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebn/Ebn/Pim/Ebn
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner and accident free. Mild Hybrid powertrain with great fuel mileage. Tons of optional features and highly sought after colour combination (Pimento Red Windsor Leather on Ebony Windsor Leather and Suede Inserts). Suede Steering Wheel with suede shifter and of course, the centre console fridge!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged MHEV P400 (395 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only) and aluminum gearshift paddles

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Blind Spot Assist
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Suedecloth Simulated Suede/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital Appearance

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Heated windscreen
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Soft Door Close
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING
CD/DVD Player
Domestic Plug Sockets
Four-Zone Climate Control
Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
22" FULL SIZE SPARE WHEEL
Wade Sensing
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Powered Gesture Tailgate
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio
CLIMATE FRONT & REAR SEATS
CABIN AIR IONIZATION W/PM 2.5 FILTER
ON/OFF-ROAD PACK -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range), All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and terrain response 2 w/dynamic program

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

