$56,989+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$56,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,224KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC3NGL07259
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,224 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 123,000 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 153,445 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 28,937 KM $99,295 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
$56,989
+ taxes & licensing>
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2022 Lincoln Aviator