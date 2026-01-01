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Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2022 Mazda CX-30

77,787 KM

Details Description Features

$24,891

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS Local | AWD

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13979334.806889648?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32655

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS Local | AWD

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 13979334.806889648?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32655
  2. 13979334
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$24,891

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,787KM
VIN 3MVDMBCLXNM410783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: manual 8-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-887-XXXX

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204-887-6464

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$24,891

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2022 Mazda CX-30