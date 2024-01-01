2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** HYDRO BLUE METALLIC RAM 1500 4X4 CREW!! *** </strong><strong>SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE, TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA!! *** KEYLESS ENTRY, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ALLOY RIMS!! *** </strong>What a striking colour scheme! Brilliant blue metallic with a two-tone grey & black interior! Excellent overall condition with low mileage (just under 20,000kms!), Carfax reports excellent history! This capable <strong>4X4 </strong>Ram comes kitted out with a number of awesome features and factory upgrades that come along with the Preferred 2G Package like comfortable <strong>SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE</strong>......<strong>MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN</strong>......<strong>ELECTRONIC SHIFT ON THE FLY 4X4 </strong>System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Automatic Lights......<b>BACKUP CAMERA</b>......<strong>KEYLESS ENTRY</strong>......<strong>POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT </strong>w/ Lumbar Support......Brilliant Hydro Blue Metallic Paint......Chrome Appearance Package (Grille, Bumpers)......Black & Diesel Grey 2-Tone Interior......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Chrome Interior Accents......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......Digital <strong>VIC </strong>(Vehicle Information Center)......Dual <strong>USB PORTS </strong>& <strong>AUX</strong>......Folding Rear Center Arm Rest......<strong>FLAT LOAD REAR FLOOR</strong>......4-Pin & 7-Pin Trailer Wiring Connectors......<strong>TOW/HAUL MODE</strong>......<strong>115V/150W </strong>Onboard Power......<strong>3.6L V6 </strong>Engine......<strong>8-SPEED </strong>Automatic Transmission......<strong>17 INCH ALLOY RIMS </strong>w/ <strong>GOODYEAR WRANGLER </strong>Tires!!<br /><br />This Ram 1500 Crew comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and only 20,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $40,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call <a href=\tel:(204)560-6287\>(204)560-6287</a> or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

20,000 KM

Details Description

$40,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crew 4X4 - Buckets & Console, Pwr Seat, Tint!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crew 4X4 - Buckets & Console, Pwr Seat, Tint!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11314693
  2. 11314693
  3. 11314693
  4. 11314693
  5. 11314693
  6. 11314693
  7. 11314693
  8. 11314693
  9. 11314693
  10. 11314693
  11. 11314693
  12. 11314693
  13. 11314693
  14. 11314693
  15. 11314693
  16. 11314693
  17. 11314693
  18. 11314693
  19. 11314693
  20. 11314693
  21. 11314693
  22. 11314693
  23. 11314693
  24. 11314693
  25. 11314693
  26. 11314693
  27. 11314693
  28. 11314693
  29. 11314693
  30. 11314693
  31. 11314693
  32. 11314693
  33. 11314693
  34. 11314693
  35. 11314693
  36. 11314693
  37. 11314693
  38. 11314693
  39. 11314693
  40. 11314693
  41. 11314693
  42. 11314693
  43. 11314693
  44. 11314693
  45. 11314693
  46. 11314693
  47. 11314693
  48. 11314693
  49. 11314693
Contact Seller

$40,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7LG9NG242049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10039WAV
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** HYDRO BLUE METALLIC RAM 1500 4X4 CREW!! *** SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE, TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA!! *** KEYLESS ENTRY, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ALLOY RIMS!! *** What a striking colour scheme! Brilliant blue metallic with a two-tone grey & black interior! Excellent overall condition with low mileage (just under 20,000kms!), Carfax reports excellent history! This capable 4X4 Ram comes kitted out with a number of awesome features and factory upgrades that come along with the Preferred 2G Package like comfortable SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE......MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......ELECTRONIC SHIFT ON THE FLY 4X4 System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Automatic Lights......BACKUP CAMERA......KEYLESS ENTRY......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......Brilliant Hydro Blue Metallic Paint......Chrome Appearance Package (Grille, Bumpers)......Black & Diesel Grey 2-Tone Interior......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Chrome Interior Accents......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Dual USB PORTS & AUX......Folding Rear Center Arm Rest......FLAT LOAD REAR FLOOR......4-Pin & 7-Pin Trailer Wiring Connectors......TOW/HAUL MODE......115V/150W Onboard Power......3.6L V6 Engine......8-SPEED Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ GOODYEAR WRANGLER Tires!!

This Ram 1500 Crew comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and only 20,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $40,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Heated Seats, Rmt Strt, 7in Touchscreen for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Heated Seats, Rmt Strt, 7in Touchscreen 127,000 KM $18,200 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, Nav, Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, Nav, Carplay 17,000 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Night Edition - Htd Seats & Whl, Bedliner, 8.4in Scrn for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 Classic Night Edition - Htd Seats & Whl, Bedliner, 8.4in Scrn 24,000 KM $45,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic