$40,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Crew 4X4 - Buckets & Console, Pwr Seat, Tint!
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Crew 4X4 - Buckets & Console, Pwr Seat, Tint!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$40,800
+ taxes & licensing
20,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6RR7LG9NG242049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10039WAV
- Mileage 20,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** HYDRO BLUE METALLIC RAM 1500 4X4 CREW!! *** SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE, TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA!! *** KEYLESS ENTRY, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ALLOY RIMS!! *** What a striking colour scheme! Brilliant blue metallic with a two-tone grey & black interior! Excellent overall condition with low mileage (just under 20,000kms!), Carfax reports excellent history! This capable 4X4 Ram comes kitted out with a number of awesome features and factory upgrades that come along with the Preferred 2G Package like comfortable SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE......MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......ELECTRONIC SHIFT ON THE FLY 4X4 System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Automatic Lights......BACKUP CAMERA......KEYLESS ENTRY......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......Brilliant Hydro Blue Metallic Paint......Chrome Appearance Package (Grille, Bumpers)......Black & Diesel Grey 2-Tone Interior......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Chrome Interior Accents......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Dual USB PORTS & AUX......Folding Rear Center Arm Rest......FLAT LOAD REAR FLOOR......4-Pin & 7-Pin Trailer Wiring Connectors......TOW/HAUL MODE......115V/150W Onboard Power......3.6L V6 Engine......8-SPEED Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ GOODYEAR WRANGLER Tires!!
This Ram 1500 Crew comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and only 20,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $40,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This Ram 1500 Crew comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and only 20,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $40,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Heated Seats, Rmt Strt, 7in Touchscreen 127,000 KM $18,200 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, Nav, Carplay 17,000 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic Night Edition - Htd Seats & Whl, Bedliner, 8.4in Scrn 24,000 KM $45,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 RAM 1500 Classic