$74,800+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie Sport - Aisin, Htd/Cooled Lthr, Nav, 12in Scrn
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie Sport - Aisin, Htd/Cooled Lthr, Nav, 12in Scrn
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
149,000KM
Used
VIN 3C63RRJL7NG238793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT9646
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** LOADED RAM 3500 DRW LARAMIE SPORT CUMMINS! *** AISIN TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, HEATED & COOLED LEATHER, H/K STEREO!! *** 12 INCH SCREEN, HEATED WHEEL, MAX TOW PREP!!! *** Stunning Ram 3500 Laramie Dually in amazing shape with excellent Carfax history. Arctic white exterior with a sleek black leather interior w/ gloss black trim! Wow! This workhorse is ready to tow - equipped with the Legendary 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL paired with the HD AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Beautiful bright white 3500 Dually with OVER $25,000.00 IN FACTORY UPGRADES!! Features on this beast include but are not limited to Ram Self-Levelling AIR SUSPENSION......GPS NAVIGATION Package......REMOTE START......Beautiful Contrast-Stitched LEATHER INTERIOR......HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM STEREO......Massive 12 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Dual Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Power Adjustable Pedals......SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE......MEMORY SEAT......LINE-X SPRAY-IN BEDLINER......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Wireless Charging......Power Drop Tailgate......Sport Colour-Matched Bumpers & Handles......Rain-Sensing Wipers......LED Lights......FOG LIGHTS......Dual Alternators Rated at 440A......Running Boards......POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR HEATED SEATS......Built-In Alexa Assistant......Chrome Package (Grille, Mirrors, Center Caps)......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD System......Exhaust Brake (Jake Brake)......Max TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connections......FIFTH WHEEL PREP......Tow/Haul Mode......Tow Mirrors......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER.......Backup Camera......115V/400W Rear Outlet......Powerful 6.7L CUMMINS TURBODIESEL Engine......Factory Optioned AISIN TRANSMISSION ($4,100.00 Upgrade!!)......17 INCH POLISHED ALLOY RIMS w/ All Season Tires!!
This beautiful Laramie 3500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, fitted All Weather Mats and balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY!! Now sale priced at just $74,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
2022 RAM 3500