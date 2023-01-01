$58,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range F.S.D Capability
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$58,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9493618
- Stock #: F4M738
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3NF231005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4M738
- Mileage 8,166 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Single Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
This Model 3 also comes equipped with the following optional features:
All White Interior = $1,300
SPECS:
Autopilot
Black and White Interior
Pearl White Multi-Coat (PPSW)
Partial Premium Interior
18 Aero Wheels
Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires May 5, 2026, or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first.
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires May 5, 2030, or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first.
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires May 5, 2030, or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
