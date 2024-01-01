$53,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD| AUTOPILOT NO ACCIDENTS
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$53,991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,985 KM
Vehicle Description
DUAL MOTOR AWD Autopilot, Acceleration boost! 0-60 in 4.4 seconds ($2700 cost), Full Factory Warranty DEC 2024, Powertrain/Batteries DEC 2028 LONG RANGE PREM BLK LEATHER HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS 20 INDUCTION WHEELS NO ACCIDENTS! PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF 360 CAMERA NAVIGATION KEYLESS-GO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM If you haven't heard all brand NEW Tesla's as of 2022 DO NOT include the charging cable/adapter etc. Our TESLAs ALWAYS INCLUDE The original accessories!!: (Original Tesla Mobile Charging Cable w/adapter. 2 Original Keys/Cards, USB Stick and 120v/240v Connectors) so these added expenses are never costing our customers!
Vehicle Features
