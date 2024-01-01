Menu
DUAL MOTOR AWD Autopilot, Acceleration boost! 0-60 in 4.4 seconds ($2700 cost), Full Factory Warranty DEC 2024, Powertrain/Batteries DEC 2028 LONG RANGE PREM BLK LEATHER HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS 20 INDUCTION WHEELS NO ACCIDENTS! PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF 360 CAMERA NAVIGATION KEYLESS-GO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM If you havent heard all brand NEW Teslas as of 2022 DO NOT include the charging cable/adapter etc. Our TESLAs ALWAYS INCLUDE The original accessories!!: (Original Tesla Mobile Charging Cable w/adapter. 2 Original Keys/Cards, USB Stick and 120v/240v Connectors) so these added expenses are never costing our customers!

2022 Tesla Model Y

79,985 KM

$53,991

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD| AUTOPILOT NO ACCIDENTS

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD| AUTOPILOT NO ACCIDENTS

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$53,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,985KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE7NF381092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,985 KM

Vehicle Description

DUAL MOTOR AWD Autopilot, Acceleration boost! 0-60 in 4.4 seconds ($2700 cost), Full Factory Warranty DEC 2024, Powertrain/Batteries DEC 2028 LONG RANGE PREM BLK LEATHER HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS 20 INDUCTION WHEELS NO ACCIDENTS! PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF 360 CAMERA NAVIGATION KEYLESS-GO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM If you haven't heard all brand NEW Tesla's as of 2022 DO NOT include the charging cable/adapter etc. Our TESLAs ALWAYS INCLUDE The original accessories!!: (Original Tesla Mobile Charging Cable w/adapter. 2 Original Keys/Cards, USB Stick and 120v/240v Connectors) so these added expenses are never costing our customers!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

2022 Tesla Model Y