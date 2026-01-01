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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! With 4 years left on its electric range credibility and a clearance price that makes going electric an even smarter move, this 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD is built for drivers who want performance, efficiency, and technology all in one package. At just over 57,000 km, this white-on-black 7-passenger SUV delivers 531 km of electric range and dual-motor AWD the kind of capability that makes Manitoba winters a lot less intimidating. - Dual Motor AWD (Front AC Induction / Rear AC Permanent Magnet) for confident all-season traction - 531 km electric range on a single charge with an 81 kWh lithium-ion battery and 11.5 kW onboard charger - 7-passenger seating with heated front and rear seats, fold-flat 2nd row, and electronic fold-flat releases in the trunk - Panoramic laminated glass sunroof spanning the 1st and 2nd rows - Premium 13-speaker audio system with subwoofer, dual amps, 4 USB-C ports, and wireless charging for 2 devices - Memory settings for driver seat, mirrors, steering wheel, audio, and HVAC personalized every time you get in - Full suite of active safety tech including Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Driver Monitoring Alert - Power liftgate, auto-dimming mirrors with power folding, and hands-free proximity entry for a seamless daily experience Active Warranty: - Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2026 or 80,000KMs - Battery Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2030 or 192,000KMs - Drive Unit Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2030 or 192,000KMs All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Tesla Model Y

57,919 KM

Details Description Features

$47,992

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range 7 Seater | 20" Induction Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
14074401

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range 7 Seater | 20" Induction Wheels

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$47,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
57,919KM
VIN 7SAYGAEE4NF468317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7JJ4W
  • Mileage 57,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
With 4 years left on its electric range credibility and a clearance price that makes going electric an even smarter move, this 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD is built for drivers who want performance, efficiency, and technology all in one package. At just over 57,000 km, this white-on-black 7-passenger SUV delivers 531 km of electric range and dual-motor AWD the kind of capability that makes Manitoba winters a lot less intimidating.

- Dual Motor AWD (Front AC Induction / Rear AC Permanent Magnet) for confident all-season traction
- 531 km electric range on a single charge with an 81 kWh lithium-ion battery and 11.5 kW onboard charger
- 7-passenger seating with heated front and rear seats, fold-flat 2nd row, and electronic fold-flat releases in the trunk
- Panoramic laminated glass sunroof spanning the 1st and 2nd rows
- Premium 13-speaker audio system with subwoofer, dual amps, 4 USB-C ports, and wireless charging for 2 devices
- Memory settings for driver seat, mirrors, steering wheel, audio, and HVAC personalized every time you get in
- Full suite of active safety tech including Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Power liftgate, auto-dimming mirrors with power folding, and hands-free proximity entry for a seamless daily experience

Active Warranty:
- Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2026 or 80,000KMs
- Battery Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2030 or 192,000KMs
- Drive Unit Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2030 or 192,000KMs
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
STEERING WHEEL
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Folding Cargo Cover
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Audio and HVAC
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power/Regen
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Traction Battery Level
1 SUBWOOFER
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Music Streaming
Premium Seat Trim
Caraoke
Video Streaming
Satellite-View Maps
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 81 kWh Capacity
4 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry
Radio Data System and 128 Gb Internal Memory
2 amps
immersive sound
music and media over Bluetooth
5 Seat Interior -inc: power adjustable heated front seats
heated rear seats and custom driver profiles
2nd row w/adjustable seatbacks
fold-flat 2nd row for maximum cargo storage and electronic fold-flat releases in trunk
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
Radio: Premium Audio System -inc: 13 speakers
4 USB-C ports and wireless charging for 2 smartphones
Standard connectivity is included
at no additional cost
for 8 years following the new vehicle's original delivery
Certain high data usage vehicle features require at least standard connectivity
including maps
navigation and voice commands
Premium connectivity (including live traffic visualization
internet browser) is complimentary for 30 days
then available as a subscription Features subject to change and may vary based on hardware configuration. New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.
Proximity key for doors and hands-free start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$47,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Tesla Model Y