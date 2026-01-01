$47,992+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range 7 Seater | 20" Induction Wheels
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range 7 Seater | 20" Induction Wheels
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$47,992
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7JJ4W
- Mileage 57,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
With 4 years left on its electric range credibility and a clearance price that makes going electric an even smarter move, this 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD is built for drivers who want performance, efficiency, and technology all in one package. At just over 57,000 km, this white-on-black 7-passenger SUV delivers 531 km of electric range and dual-motor AWD the kind of capability that makes Manitoba winters a lot less intimidating.
- Dual Motor AWD (Front AC Induction / Rear AC Permanent Magnet) for confident all-season traction
- 531 km electric range on a single charge with an 81 kWh lithium-ion battery and 11.5 kW onboard charger
- 7-passenger seating with heated front and rear seats, fold-flat 2nd row, and electronic fold-flat releases in the trunk
- Panoramic laminated glass sunroof spanning the 1st and 2nd rows
- Premium 13-speaker audio system with subwoofer, dual amps, 4 USB-C ports, and wireless charging for 2 devices
- Memory settings for driver seat, mirrors, steering wheel, audio, and HVAC personalized every time you get in
- Full suite of active safety tech including Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Power liftgate, auto-dimming mirrors with power folding, and hands-free proximity entry for a seamless daily experience
Active Warranty:
- Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2026 or 80,000KMs
- Battery Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2030 or 192,000KMs
- Drive Unit Limited Warranty - expires June 22, 2030 or 192,000KMs
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
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Safety
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204-633-2420