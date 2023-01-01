Menu
2022 Volvo XC60

23,348 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2022 Volvo XC60

2022 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | 21's!

2022 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | 21's!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,348KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10008594
  Stock #: F53GTK
  VIN: LYV062RM5NB913315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Climate Package
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

- 21 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut
- Cargo Cover
- Bumper Cover
- Metallic Paint
- Protection Package
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Direct-Injected Turbo & Supercharged

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Mitigation Support

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support
Style Leatherette Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory
cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support

