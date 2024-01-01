Menu
Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Remote Start | Rear Park Assist | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Forward Collision Alert | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

14,750 KM

$55,273

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$55,273

+ taxes & licensing

14,750KM
Used
VIN 1GCPTDEKXP1194192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Remote Start | Rear Park Assist | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Forward Collision Alert |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Theft-deterrent system
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Steering wheel, wrapped
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
Console, floor front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal fully-digital display
Power outlet, 120-volt, located in the rear of centre console
Power outlet, 120-volt, bed mounted
Heater, air conditioning duct, rear passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night (Not available with (PCX) Z71 Convenience Package II.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Emissions, federal requirements
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Engine air filtration monitor
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
Engine, 2.7L Turbo Plus (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO, 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration, the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm. Requires (MFC) 8-speed Transm...
GVWR, 6250 lbs. (2835 kg)
Engine cover, appearance
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control includes transfer case shield
Battery, AGM, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating, 12V
Generator, 170 amp (Not available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Switch, Flexride mode system

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Hitch View
Seat Belt, Black
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Exterior

Fog Lamps
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Headlamps, LED
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Fog lamps, front LED
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Exterior, B-pillar applique (Not available on (GBA) Black and (GXN) Harvest Bronze Metallic.)
LEDS Tail lamp, Stop
Mirror caps, painted (Painted Black.)
Glass, solar glazing front side windows
Glass, privacy glazing rear side windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$55,273

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Chevrolet Colorado