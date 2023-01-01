Menu
HUGE Original MSRP $74,680 #wow Uconnect Theater Family Group, Front Seatback Dual 10 Touchscreens, 7 Passenger, Leather, Panoramic Roof, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Doors, Power Seats, Remote Start, 4WD, 18 Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Wheels, 19 harman/kardon Speakers w/Subwoofer, 360 Surround-View Camera, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3rd Row Power Folding Headrest, 3rd Row Power Folding Seat, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 760-Watt Amplifier, Active Noise Control System, Amazon Fire TV Built-In, AWD Suspension, Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port, Famcam Interior Camera, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors, HDMI Port, KeySense Programmable Key Fob, Memory seat, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power moonroof, Quick Order Package 27P, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1 Display, Rear window defroster, Safety Sphere, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stow N Vac Integrated Vacuum, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Video USB Port. 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Limited AWD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Bright White Clearcoat

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

2,112 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3GG8PR544362

  • Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23497
  • Mileage 2,112 KM

HUGE Original MSRP $74,680 #wow Uconnect Theater Family Group, Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens, 7 Passenger, Leather, Panoramic Roof, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Doors, Power Seats, Remote Start, 4WD, 18" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 19 harman/kardon Speakers w/Subwoofer, 360 Surround-View Camera, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3rd Row Power Folding Headrest, 3rd Row Power Folding Seat, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 760-Watt Amplifier, Active Noise Control System, Amazon Fire TV Built-In, AWD Suspension, Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port, Famcam Interior Camera, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors, HDMI Port, KeySense Programmable Key Fob, Memory seat, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power moonroof, Quick Order Package 27P, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1" Display, Rear window defroster, Safety Sphere, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stow N Vac Integrated Vacuum, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Video USB Port. 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Limited AWD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Bright White Clearcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2023 Chrysler Pacifica