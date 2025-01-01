Menu
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and urban sophistication with this 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend. With only 27,000 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - 4-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and off-road performance - 1.5L 3-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking - Voice-activated automatic air conditioning for comfort - Flip-up rear window with defroster for versatility Experience the Bronco Sports capabilities firsthand. Book a test drive today at Birchwood Ford or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and feature-packed SUV thats perfect for both city streets and backroad adventures. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

27,181 KM

$32,232

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Moonroof | Ford Co Pilot !

13327862

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Moonroof | Ford Co Pilot !

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$32,232

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,181KM
VIN 3FMCR9B69PRE19625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and urban sophistication with this 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend. With only 27,000 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- 4-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and off-road performance
- 1.5L 3-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Voice-activated automatic air conditioning for comfort
- Flip-up rear window with defroster for versatility

Experience the Bronco Sport's capabilities firsthand. Book a test drive today at Birchwood Ford or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and feature-packed SUV that's perfect for both city streets and backroad adventures.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

2023 Ford Bronco Sport