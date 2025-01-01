$32,232+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Moonroof | Ford Co Pilot !
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Moonroof | Ford Co Pilot !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$32,232
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 27,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and urban sophistication with this 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend. With only 27,000 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- 4-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and off-road performance
- 1.5L 3-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for added safety
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Voice-activated automatic air conditioning for comfort
- Flip-up rear window with defroster for versatility
Experience the Bronco Sport's capabilities firsthand. Book a test drive today at Birchwood Ford or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and feature-packed SUV that's perfect for both city streets and backroad adventures.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555