$40,965+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
ST-Line 4WD | Trailer Tow Pack | All Weather Tires | Local Trade
2023 Ford Explorer
ST-Line 4WD | Trailer Tow Pack | All Weather Tires | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$40,965
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,674 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line in striking Stone Blue Metallic brings a sharp blend of capability and tech-forward refinement. With just over 50,000 km on the clock, this local trade comes loaded with all-weather tires, a trailer tow package, and four-wheel drive making it as ready for a Manitoba winter as it is for a weekend road trip.
- 4WD with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident traction year-round
- Trailer Tow Package ready to haul when the adventure calls
- All-Weather Tires included a valuable addition heading into any season
- Local Trade with known history right here in Manitoba
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist for relaxed highway driving
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Evasion Assist for comprehensive safety coverage
- Aerial View Camera System and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel for a driver-focused interior
Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Explorer, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and worth your time reach out with any questions and we'll get back to you promptly.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-661-9555