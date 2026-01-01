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The 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line in striking Stone Blue Metallic brings a sharp blend of capability and tech-forward refinement. With just over 50,000 km on the clock, this local trade comes loaded with all-weather tires, a trailer tow package, and four-wheel drive making it as ready for a Manitoba winter as it is for a weekend road trip. - 4WD with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident traction year-round - Trailer Tow Package ready to haul when the adventure calls - All-Weather Tires included a valuable addition heading into any season - Local Trade with known history right here in Manitoba - Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist for relaxed highway driving - BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Evasion Assist for comprehensive safety coverage - Aerial View Camera System and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering - Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel for a driver-focused interior Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Explorer, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and worth your time reach out with any questions and well get back to you promptly. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Explorer

50,674 KM

Details Description Features

$40,965

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line 4WD | Trailer Tow Pack | All Weather Tires | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
14422323

2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line 4WD | Trailer Tow Pack | All Weather Tires | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14422323
  2. 14422323
Contact Seller
Sale

$40,965

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,674KM
VIN 1FMSK8KH6PGC08613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,674 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line in striking Stone Blue Metallic brings a sharp blend of capability and tech-forward refinement. With just over 50,000 km on the clock, this local trade comes loaded with all-weather tires, a trailer tow package, and four-wheel drive making it as ready for a Manitoba winter as it is for a weekend road trip.

- 4WD with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident traction year-round
- Trailer Tow Package ready to haul when the adventure calls
- All-Weather Tires included a valuable addition heading into any season
- Local Trade with known history right here in Manitoba
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist for relaxed highway driving
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Evasion Assist for comprehensive safety coverage
- Aerial View Camera System and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel for a driver-focused interior

Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Explorer, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and worth your time reach out with any questions and we'll get back to you promptly.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$40,965

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Explorer